Tim Hortons to Enter South Korea in 2023

Tim Hortons, Canada's iconic coffee brand with a nearly 60-year history, is expected to enter the South Korean market later this year under a master franchise agreement with BKR Co. Ltd., one of the largest quick-service companies in South Korea.

Tim Hortons, famous for its fresh premium coffee, donuts and delicious food, serves original Canadian classics like Double Double coffee and Timbits donuts, fresh sandwiches, wraps and more. Tim Hortons uses only 100% premium Arabica beans and ethically sourced coffee. Under its brand philosophy 'Always Fresh', Tim Hortons coffee is created using a unique blend of 100% premium Arabica beans roasted with care to deliver the consistent taste of Tim Hortons every time.

The brand currently has approximately 5,600 restaurants across 15 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, across the Middle East, China, India, Thailand, and the Philippines.

"South Korea is one of the world's largest and fastest growing coffee markets. We are proud to have such an experienced partner in BKR. We are excited about meeting our South Korean guests and introducing them to the premium quality coffee and delicious foods that Tims fans around the world know and love" says David Shear, President – International, Restaurant Brands International, parent company of the Tim Hortons brand.