Tim Hortons to Give Out Free Donuts on July 4 and Canada Day

Tim Hortons U.S. is celebrating Independence Day on July 4th and honoring its Canadian roots this Canada Day (July 1) by offering valued guests a free donut.

From June 29th through July 5th, registered Tim Hortons guests can receive a free donut when they order a drink on the mobile Tim Hortons app. Activation required.

To celebrate the holiday, Tim Hortons is also offering an Independence Day Donut – a yeast ring donut dipped in white fondant and decorated with blue sprinkles and red icing. This festive donut is the perfect addition to your 4th of July celebration. Available at all U.S. restaurants from 6/29 - 7/5.