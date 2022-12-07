Tim Hortons' Holiday Campaign Features a Children's Book

Tim Hortons is launching its holiday campaign today with a 60-second TV commercial and a children’s book called “A Nest in the North,” with 100 percent of the proceeds from book sales being donated to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

“Our holiday campaign is inspired by the shared values and traditions of Canadians of being kind to each other and making everyone feel welcomed and included. These values are never more relevant than during the holidays – kindness is a gift we all have in us to give,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons.

The holiday campaign features a heartwarming story about having to leave home under difficult circumstances and seeking a new life in a foreign land. The whimsical campaign includes a Canadian Goose as the welcoming figure who takes in newcomers, even if they’re from a different flock.

To accompany the TV commercial entitled “KindNest,” Tim Hortons co-developed “A Nest in the North” with Veronika Kotyk, an illustrator and graphic designer who made her journey to Canada from Ukraine in June 2022. “I'm extremely grateful for the chance to share a story so close to my own personal experiences and the experiences of many others who were forced to leave their 'nests' for different reasons,” said Kotyk.

“A Nest in the North '' is available to purchase as a hard-copy book or eBook at anestinthenorth.ca and 100 percent of proceeds from sales will be donated to the UN Refugee Agency.

“We’re thrilled to have worked with Veronika to create this beautiful book and to be donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales of the book to the UNHCR,” says Bagozzi.

“KindNest” and “A Nest in the North” were developed in partnership with independent creative agency GUT Toronto.

“We knew with what’s happening all over the world that this is a story that needed to be shared, and it was even more impactful coming from Tims because of the brand’s inherent Canadian values,” says Brynna Aylward, Executive Creative Director at GUT Toronto. “We’re excited to share KindNest with Canadians this holiday season.”