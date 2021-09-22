Tim Hortons Introduces Limited-Time Pumpkin Pack

Starting September 22 through September 28, Tim Hortons U.S. is introducing the ultimate pumpkin spice bundle with the new, limited-time Pumpkin Pack. Available only through the Tim Hortons App or website, guests can get the full line-up of pumpkin spice baked goods – Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donut, Pumpkin Spice Muffin, and Pumpkin Spice Timbits – for free, with the purchase of a large Pumpkin Spice Latte. Limited edition pumpkin themed packaging will also be available at select restaurants.

To get the Pumpkin Pack bundle, guests can redeem by adding the Pumpkin Pack bundle to their cart on the Tim Hortons App or website. The Pumpkin Pack bundle is available at select Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants, while supplies last, starting at $3.49.

In addition to the Pumpkin Pack, all Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants feature a pumpkin spice line-up for fall including:

Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with fluffy whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.