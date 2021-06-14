Tim Hortons Introduces Refreshers for Father's Day

To celebrate the first day of Summer, Tim Hortons U.S. is introducing new Refresher beverages. New Tim Hortons Refreshers are an energizing blend of green tea mixed with real organic fruit juice so you can perk up, while cooling down during warm summer days.

Tim Hortons Refreshers are available in two flavors:

Blackberry Mint Refresher: a combination of rich blackberries, invigorating mint, and green tea

Orange Tangerine Refresher: a citrusy mix of tangy orange, tart tangerine, and green tea

For a limited time, Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are offering buy one, get one free of any size Tim Hortons Refreshers from 6/19-6/20. Pick one up for a friend or treat Dad for Father’s Day.

Alongside the Tim Hortons Refreshers, Tim Hortons U.S. has a variety of iced and blended frozen beverages including Iced Capp, iced coffee, iced latte, frozen lemonade and real fruit smoothies.