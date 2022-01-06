Tim Hortons' Justin Bieber Merch Now Available in the U.S.

In November, Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber launched TimBiebs Timbits and merchandise, inspired by Justin’s fanatical love of the Tims brand. Starting Thursday, the popular TimBiebs merch is available online in the U.S. only.

Now, no matter where you live, you can celebrate this iconic Canadian duo by wearing the TimBiebs beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag.

TimBiebs merch can be purchased on timbiebsmerch.com for under $30 per item plus tax & shipping.

Timbiebs Timbits, available in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavors, and Timbiebs merch can also be purchased at Tim Hortons restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last and prices may vary.