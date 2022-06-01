Tim Hortons, Justin Bieber Release New Biebs Brew Commercial

The new 60-second commercial for Justin Bieber’s next Tim Hortons collab has dropped, with Justin reconnecting with his Tims partner Pam and showing his devotion to co-developing the perfect Biebs Brew.

Justin is the last one in the Tims office and pulling an all-nighter so he can be the first to try Biebs Brew, which is made with 100 percent premium Arabica beans and is slowly steeped for 16 hours to enhance the bold and smooth flavor.

The first part of the Tims x Justin Bieber collab was focused on Justin putting his own spin on his favorite treats at Tim Hortons: bite-sized Timbits donuts. For the second collab, Justin and Tims decided to develop a new twist on what the iconic brand is best known for: brewing the perfect cup of coffee.

In product brainstorms with the Tims team, Justin shared that he prefers his coffee on ice, which led to working on a new flavor of Tim Hortons Cold Brew.

Also inspired by a slight sweet tooth and his love for hints of delicious vanilla flavoring in his coffee, Justin and our beverage innovation team developed a creamy French Vanilla flavor to go with our Cold Brew. Biebs Brew is the perfect blend of those two beloved Tims flavors.

"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” says Justin. "Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

All three Timbiebs flavors – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavours – will return to Tims restaurants in Canada and the United States along with Biebs Brew on June 6. Guests in the US can get a $5 Biebs Bundle*: a large Biebs Brew and a 10-pack of Timbiebs for $5 when ordered through the Tims app. In the US, Tims restaurants will also be bringing back limited quantities of Timbiebs merchandise for guests, including the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag that were developed in collaboration with Justin. When guests buy any Tims x Justin Bieber merch they get 50% off a second item**.

“Timbiebs was a huge success – truly beyond all of our expectations – and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often shared with fans how he’d grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand. His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew.”