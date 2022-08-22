Tim Hortons to Launch Pumpkin Spice Lineup

Starting August 24th for a limited time, Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are bringing back all your favorite pumpkin spice products including Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew w/ Cold Foam, Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donuts and more.

Celebrate fall and indulge your pumpkin spice cravings at participating Tim Hortons US restaurants with a full product line up of everything pumpkin spice

Tim Hortons U.S. Pumpkin Spice Products (Available August 24th):

Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp: A sweet and cold beverage with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew w/ Cold Foam: Our classic iced Cold Brew coffee, steeped for 16 hours, with pumpkin spice syrup and a swirl of cream. It is topped off with cold foam and a pumpkin spice syrup drizzle for a festive treat.

Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donut: A pumpkin spice flavored crinkle ring donut coated with a sugary sweet glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Muffin: A pumpkin spice flavored muffin filled with a rich, creamy filling.