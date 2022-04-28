Tim Hortons Launches Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Latte

To celebrate the introduction of Oatmilk, Tim Hortons U.S. is launching the brand-new Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Latte, made with non-dairy Chobani Oatmilk. Available hot or iced, this new beverage offering is sweet, rich and includes a delicious blend of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors.

Non-Dairy Chobani Oatmilk is also now available at Tim Hortons restaurants across the United States so guests can now modify their favorite drink orders to include Oatmilk. Oatmilk froths and foams beautifully and offers a creamy texture and light sweetness that makes it the perfect dairy alternative pairing for coffee.