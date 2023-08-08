Tim Hortons Launches Cold Brew Concentrate to Retail

There is a new, refreshingly smooth and flavorful cold brew option in the U.S. The coffee experts at Tim Hortons have brewed up a concentrated cold brew bursting with flavor that coffee drinkers are sure to love.

Introducing Tim Hortons Cold Brew Concentrate, available in four delicious flavors: Medium Blend Black, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Swirl and Mocha Cereal for guests to enjoy at home across all 50 states.

“Consumers will love every delicious sip of our Tim Hortons Cold Brew Concentrate,” says Markus Sturm, Head of Consumer Packaged Goods at Tim Hortons. “The smooth taste is crafted with 100% Arabica Beans for a flavor experience inspired by the Cold Brew we have in Tim Hortons restaurants.”

Conveniently packaged in 32-ounce multi-serve bottles, each concentrate will offer eight individual servings when prepared as directed. Just mix with water and ice — enjoy it black or top with milk or cream as desired for a refreshing taste that is all your own!

Tim Hortons Cold Brew Concentrate is rolling out to grocery stores now at participating Walmart and regional grocery locations across the U.S. This will be the first time that a Tim Hortons product has been made available nationally in the U.S., satisfying a strong demand from consumers and retailers across the country for the beloved brand and its products.