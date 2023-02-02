Tim Hortons Launches New Items with Classic Vanilla and Chocolate Flavors

Tim Hortons is bringing two classic dessert flavors together for new limited time offers and introducing a specialty Happy Hour.

Starting now through March 5, Tim Hortons will be serving the delectably delicious new menu items including:

Vanilla Flavored Cream Cold Brew with Chocolate Cold Foam – Tims iced cold brew, that has been steeped for 16 hours, with a vanilla flavored syrup and rich chocolate cream.

Vanilla Flavored Latte with Chocolate Syrup – Tims freshly ground espresso mixed with vanilla flavored syrup that is finished off with whipped topping and a delicious chocolate drizzle.

Chocolate and Vanilla Flavored Donut – A chocolate ring donut hand dipped in chocolate fondant and hand drizzled with vanilla flavored fondant for a striking but delicious design.

Launching alongside these new menu items – from Feb. 1 to March 5– is the iconic coffee brand’s new Happy Hour special. Tims Rewards members get 50% off medium cold drinks and TimsBoost (one size only) after 2 p.m.

Happy Hour is available on the Tim Hortons App to Tim Hortons Rewards Members when checkout is after 2 p.m. This offer must be activated within the offer tray in the Tim Hortons App to apply. Offer can be redeemed in store by scanning the Tims App or a registered Tims Rewards card at checkout. Happy Hour is also available on Tims App mobile orders. The new limited time chocolate and vanilla flavored items and all Iced Capp beverages are included.

These options are available for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants.