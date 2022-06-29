Tim Hortons Launches Summer Sweepstakes

Dive into summer with Tim Hortons Sip into Summer sweepstakes.

From June 29th through July 19th, Tim Hortons U.S. guests can enter the Sip into Summer Sweepstakes by purchasing a qualifying cold beverage through the Tim Hortons app for a chance to win exciting prizes that are perfect for the summer season. From Iced Coffee to ICED CAPP drinks, there are plenty of ways to enter and keep cool along the way.



Prizes include Tim Hortons exclusive merchandise kits, free coffee and Timbits for a month, Tims Rewards points, and more.