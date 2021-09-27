Tim Hortons to Offer 99 Cents Coffee

This year, don’t just celebrate National Coffee Day. Celebrate Coffee Month at all Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants. From 9/29 – 10/26, Tim Hortons U.S. guests can receive any size hot or iced coffee for only 99 cents when ordering on the Tim Hortons app or online.



The deals don’t stop there. Tim Hortons U.S. is also offering a free donut with the purchase of any coffee beverage for new Tims Rewards members from 9/29 – 11/9. Join Tims Rewards to add a sweet treat to your caffeine pick-me-up and continue to receive Exclusive Offers by becoming a member.