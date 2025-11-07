Tim Hortons guests who are in any US military uniform or present a valid Veteran’s ID in participating Tim Hortons US restaurants will receive a free classic donut on Veterans’ Day, November 11, 2025 (“Offer”). At participating US restaurants. Order must be placed in the restaurant. Not valid for digital orders, pick up, or delivery. Valid for one transaction per customer. Cannot be combined with any other deal, combo, or offer. Tims reserves the right to amend or terminate this offer at any time without prior individual notice and in its sole discretion.

The information contained in this message may be proprietary, confidential or trade secret and may be legally privileged. The message is intended solely for the addressee(s). If you are not the intended recipient, you are hereby notified that any use, dissemination, disclosure or reproduction is strictly prohibited and may be a violation of law. If you are not the intended recipient, please contact the sender by return e-mail and destroy all copies of the original message.

Les renseignements contenus dans ce message peuvent être de propriété exclusive, de nature privilégiée, confidentiels ou relever du secret commercial. Ce message est strictement réservé à l’usage de son ou ses destinataires. Si vous n’êtes pas le destinataire prévu, vous êtes, par la présente, informé que toute utilisation, distribution, divulgation ou reproduction est strictement interdite et peut constituer une infraction à la loi. Si vous n’êtes pas le destinataire prévu, veuillez communiquer avec l’expéditeur par courriel et détruire tous les exemplaires du message original.