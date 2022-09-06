Tim Hortons is Offering Rewards Members a Free Breakfast Sandwich

Starting August 29th through September 25th, Tims Hortons Rewards members can receive a free breakfast sandwich—including the new Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich, plus zero-dollar delivery when you order delivery through the Tim Hortons app.

This sweet and savory sandwich, new this month to Tim Hortons, features sweet and crispy maple flavored waffles with sizzing bacon or sausage, melty American cheese, and a freshly cracked egg. Now parents can enjoy a free and delicious pick-me-up in between shopping for school supplies, putting together lunches, and firing up the engine for carpools.