Tim Hortons Raises More Than $400,000 During Smile Cookie Campaign

Tim Hortons is sure to bring more smiles to even more faces with the results of this year’s Smile Cookie campaign.

The iconic coffee shop’s program, where guests can purchase a Smile Cookie for $1.50 and 100% of that purchase (excluding taxes) goes to a designated non-profit or charitable organization in that local market, raised more than $400,000 for 26 designated organizations. Running for the first time in the spring, from May 1-7, the Smile Cookie campaign saw a significant increase from the $290,000 Tim Hortons raised in 2022.

“There’s no better feeling than putting a smile on someone’s face and we get to do that, while raising money for organizations that help people in need in our local communities with the Smile Cookie program,” says Tim Hortons USA Senior Director of Marketing, Jay Pritchett. “It’s amazing what a single, decorated chocolate chip cookie can do!”

What started in 1996 as a fundraiser to benefit a local children’s hospital has since become synonymous with Tim Hortons’ philanthropic efforts. Since that initial campaign, the Smile Cookie program has raised more than $111 million for community and charitable organizations across North America.

Each smile cookie is known for its unique design and is individually decorated by a team member, so no two are exactly alike. To see what local organizations are being supported this year visit www.timhortons.com/smile-cookie!