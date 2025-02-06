With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Tim Hortons has launched some sweet treats to share with your sweetheart, while supplies last!

Valentine’s Day Donuts: featuring your choice of a yeast donut that’s dipped in vanilla flavored icing, or a yeast donut that’s filled with Boston cream and dipped in chocolate fondant, topped with colorful Valentine’s Day heart sprinkles.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Iced Capp/ Latte: Made with strawberry puree, a blend of rich chocolate syrup & strawberry flavors and topped with Heart Sprinkles. Also available in our signature Iced Capp, our frozen coffee beverage delivering a decadent take for this Valentine’s Day!