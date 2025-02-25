The iconic Tim Hortons U.S. Roll Up To Win sweepstakes is back with a chance to win* amazing prizes including a 2025 Ford Bronco, a $500 Daily Jackpot, Samsung 55” UHD TVs and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Phones, Xbox Series X Consoles, gift cards, free Tims products, and more! No purchase is necessary. See Official Rules for details.

WHAT IS TIM HORTONS ROLL UP TO WIN?

Almost 40 years ago, Tim Hortons created the Roll Up The Rim To Win sweepstakes as a “thank you” to its guests for their loyalty. Since then, the unique promotion has grown into an annual event that awards millions of prizes to Tims guests in the US and Canada each year.

“At Tim Hortons US, we’re proud to be part of the daily routines of so many guests and we love nothing more than finding ways to make everyday moments brighter,” said Maria Posada, Vice President of Marketing.

“Roll Up To Win is so iconic because of the fun our guests have had over the years rolling up the rim of their hot beverage cup or swiping up on the Tims app for a chance to win exciting prizes – whether it’s a 2025 Ford Bronco, or even just having your next coffee or donut on us. We love fueling those moments that matter and we’re so excited to launch another year of Roll Up To Win!”

HOW TO PLAY TIM HORTONS U.S. ROLL UP TO WIN?

Through March 23, Tims U.S. Rewards members can earn a digital Roll to swipe up and reveal on the Tim Hortons app when they purchase:

an eligible hot or cold beverage

a breakfast sandwich or breakfast wrap

Omelette Bites

Guests can sign up for a free Tims Rewards account at timhortons.com/signup.

While supplies last, guests visiting their local Tim Hortons can also roll up the rim of their eligible Roll Up To Win promotion hot beverage cup for a chance to win a free coffee or donut.

That means Tims U.S. Rewards members have two chances to win for a limited time when they purchase a hot beverage on the Tim Hortons app: one digital Roll and one Roll on their cup!

WHAT PRIZES ARE AVAILABLE TO BE WON THROUGH ROLL UP TO WIN?

Tims U.S. Rewards members who earn digital Rolls have a chance to win great prizes including:

a 2025 Ford Bronco

a $500 Daily Jackpot (fulfilled as a prepaid card)

Samsung 55” UHD TVs and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Phones

Xbox Series X Consoles

GrubHub gift cards

bp Amoco gift cards

Float-Eh Paddle Boards

free Tims products and gift cards, and Tims Rewards points!

There are also free coffee and free donuts prizes available to be won by rolling up the rim of eligible Roll Up To Win-branded hot beverage cups, while supplies last. In total, there are over 1 million Tims food and beverage prizes available to be won!