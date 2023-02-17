    Tim Hortons Rolls Out Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Menu items

    Industry News | February 17, 2023
    Tim Hortons' lineup of Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk beverages.
    Tim Hortons
    The drinks are now available at all locations.

    Tim Hortons is back with its signature Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk menu items and an extra treat for a limited time only. 

    Now available, Tim Hortons will offer the following charmingly rich and creamy yet light and balanced flavors made with Chobani Oatmilk that are worth leveling up a latte any day:

    • Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Cold Brew – Tims iced cold brew steeped for 16 hours mixed with a blend of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors and creamy oatmilk, topped off with a sprinkle of cinnamon powder.
    • Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Latte ­– Tims freshly ground espresso with a blend of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors mixed with creamy oatmilk and topped with cinnamon powder.
    • Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Iced Latte – Tims freshly ground espresso with a blend of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors mixed with creamy oatmilk over ice and topped with cinnamon powder.

     

