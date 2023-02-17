Tim Hortons Rolls Out Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Menu items

Tim Hortons is back with its signature Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk menu items and an extra treat for a limited time only.

Now available, Tim Hortons will offer the following charmingly rich and creamy yet light and balanced flavors made with Chobani Oatmilk that are worth leveling up a latte any day:

Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Cold Brew – Tims iced cold brew steeped for 16 hours mixed with a blend of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors and creamy oatmilk, topped off with a sprinkle of cinnamon powder.

– Tims iced cold brew steeped for 16 hours mixed with a blend of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors and creamy oatmilk, topped off with a sprinkle of cinnamon powder. Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Latte ­ – Tims freshly ground espresso with a blend of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors mixed with creamy oatmilk and topped with cinnamon powder.

– Tims freshly ground espresso with a blend of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors mixed with creamy oatmilk and topped with cinnamon powder. Cinnamon Sugar Oatmilk Iced Latte – Tims freshly ground espresso with a blend of brown sugar and cinnamon flavors mixed with creamy oatmilk over ice and topped with cinnamon powder.

Guests can sign up to be a Tim Hortons Rewards Member at timhortons.com/signup.