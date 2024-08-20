You don’t have to wait for fall to hit to start savoring the cozy vibes of the Tim Hortons US Fall Menu featuring a lineup of Pumpkin Spice beverages and baked goods, Caramel Apple Lattes, Maple Cinnamon Sugar Cold Brew, and a new Chai Latte blend!
Here’s a look at the new Tims Fall Menu, beginning on August 21st:
NEW FALL FLAVORS THIS YEAR
- Caramel Apple Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage with a fusion of natural apple, caramel, and cinnamon flavors, finished with whipped topping and a caramel drizzle. Available iced or hot.
- New Chai Latte Blend: Now creamier and richer, the new Tims Chai Lattes have a delicious combination of black tea, bold exotic spices, honey, and vanilla flavor. Try it as original or vanilla. Available iced or hot starting September 18th.
RETURNING FALL FAVORITES
- Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp: Our signature sweet, frozen blended coffee beverage with Pumpkin Spice flavor, finished with whipped topping and Pumpkin Spice-flavored drizzle.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage with Pumpkin Spice flavor, finished with whipped topping and Pumpkin Spice-flavored drizzle. Available iced or hot.
- Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew with Cold Foam: Our classic iced Cold Brew coffee, steeped for 16 hours, with Pumpkin Spice flavor and a swirl of cream. It is topped off with cold foam and a Pumpkin Spice-flavored drizzle for a festive treat.
- Pumpkin Spice Donut: A Pumpkin Spice-flavored crinkle ring donut coated with a sugary sweet glaze.
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin: A Pumpkin Spice-flavored muffin filled with a sweet, cream cheese filling.
- Maple Cinnamon Sugar Cold Brew: Our classic iced Cold Brew coffee with a blend of maple syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon flavors and a swirl of cream. It is topped off with cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon. Try it with Chobani Oatmilk for a non-dairy alternative.
- Maple Waffle Sandwich: Sweet maple waffles layered with bacon or sausage, melty American cheese, and a freshly cracked egg available starting September 18th.