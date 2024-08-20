You don’t have to wait for fall to hit to start savoring the cozy vibes of the Tim Hortons US Fall Menu featuring a lineup of Pumpkin Spice beverages and baked goods, Caramel Apple Lattes, Maple Cinnamon Sugar Cold Brew, and a new Chai Latte blend!

Here’s a look at the new Tims Fall Menu, beginning on August 21st:

NEW FALL FLAVORS THIS YEAR

Caramel Apple Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage with a fusion of natural apple, caramel, and cinnamon flavors, finished with whipped topping and a caramel drizzle. Available iced or hot.

New Chai Latte Blend: Now creamier and richer, the new Tims Chai Lattes have a delicious combination of black tea, bold exotic spices, honey, and vanilla flavor. Try it as original or vanilla. Available iced or hot starting September 18th.

RETURNING FALL FAVORITES