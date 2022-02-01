Tim Hortons to Sell $1 Timbits for Limited Time

Tuesday is about to become the best day of the week at Tim Hortons.

Beginning February 1st and continuing through May 10th, Tims Rewards U.S. guests can receive a 10-pack of Timbits for only $1.



Now enjoying and sharing everyone’s favorite bite-sized donut is easier than ever. Timbits are perfect for parties, meetings, or just to make the day a bit sweeter. Timbits are available in a variety of delicious flavors including Apple Fritter, Honey Dip, Salted Caramel, Sour Cream Glazed, and Strawberry Filled.