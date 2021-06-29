Tim Hortons Serving Up Independence Day Fireworks Donut for Fourth of July

On June 30, Tim Hortons is bringing back a seasonal favorite for the Fourth of July, launching new sweet beverages and introducing a promo.

Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Tim Hortons Independence Day Fireworks Donut, a yeast ring donut dipped in white fondant, decorated with blue and white sprinkles, and topped with red and white popping candy. This festive donut is available at all Tim Hortons U.S. locations from June 30 through July 5, while supplies last.

Tim Hortons is also introducing refreshing, sweet beverages for summer – the Birthday Cake Iced Capp and Mocha Cold Brew. The Birthday Cake Iced Capp features a cake flavored Iced Capp with whipped topping and colorful assorted sprinkles. If you love Tim Hortons Birthday Cake Timbits, you are sure to love this drink. You can also treat yourself to the Mocha Cold Brew, a chocolate flavored cold brew topped with cold foam and a chocolate syrup drizzle. Both new beverages are available at all Tim Hortons U.S. locations from June 30 through August 24, while supplies last.