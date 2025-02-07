As millions of North Americans gather to watch football this weekend, Tim Hortons is sharing a message of Canadian pride with a fresh take on one of Canada’s most iconic songs.



Tim Hortons has teamed up with the family of the legendary Stompin’ Tom Connors and his publisher Anthem Entertainment to reimagine his beloved “Hockey Song” – with a football twist. The new lyrics give a good-natured nod to the fact that hockey, Canada’s national winter sport, still reigns supreme.



“‘The Hockey Song’ is a Canadian anthem – everyone knows the words, it’s part of our Canadian DNA,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. “So, when we thought about how to celebrate this weekend, we knew this was the perfect time to remind everyone that while we like football, Canadian culture is unique and that will never change. And even when we cheer for football, hockey is still the best game you can name.”



The ad, airing in Canada on Sunday before and during the football game, follows the highs and lows of football — touchdowns, tackles, and celebrations — before playfully reminding Canadians that we’re not sorry for loving hockey the most.