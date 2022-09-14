Tim Hortons Starts Up Annual Smile Cookie Campaign

Every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners show their dedication to supporting their communities through the annual week-long Smile Cookie campaign. The annual campaign sees 100% of purchases from each Smile Cookie – a chocolate chunk cookie topped with pink and blue icing drawing out a smile – donated to local charities.

Last year, over $230k was raised to support 18 charities and hospitals across the US. Back again for its 26th year, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week is a much-anticipated event in communities across the U.S. and Canada.

“At Tim Hortons, we take pride in being part of and serving our local communities,” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. “As we enter our 26th year of the Smile Cookie campaign, we continue to be inspired to see Tim Hortons guests and restaurant owners come together to give back to their neighbors.”

To participate in this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, visit your local Tim Hortons restaurant or place a digital order through the Tim Hortons app and/or website. The Smile Cookie sells for $1.00, excluding taxes.

For a full list of local charities benefiting from Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie campaign, visit timhortons.com/smile-cookie. Guests can also show how they are supporting the annual campaign by using #SmileCookie hashtag on social media.

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts