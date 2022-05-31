Tim Hortons to Turn National Donut Day into Week-Long Celebration

This year, Tim Hortons U.S. is turning National Donut Day into a week-long celebration dedicated to the delicious treat.
From May 30th through June 5th, when Tim Hortons Rewards Members buy a donut in the app or online, they will receive a free donut with their next purchase.
Celebrate all week long with Tim Hortons sweet selection of donuts from Chocolate Glazed to Boston Cream, Honey Cruller and more.
