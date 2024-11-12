From Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, Tim Hortons US is kicking off the season of giving with their first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. Sales from Holiday Smile Cookies benefit the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to help provide social and resilience skills and life-changing opportunities to underserved youth from Tim Hortons restaurant communities.

“I’m very proud of all the impact our Foundation has made over the last 50 years. As a Board Member of the Foundation, I’ve been able to see first-hand the impact that Tim Hortons Foundation Camp experiences have on kids — seeing them grow in confidence, self-value, and interpersonal connections reminds me of what matters most,” said Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S.

“We’re thankful for our Tims restaurant owners and their leadership in supporting their local communities, and I appreciate their passion for supporting charitable campaigns. I’m excited for us to jointly provide our guests an impactful and delicious opportunity to get into the spirit of the season with our Holiday Smile Cookies.”

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a delicious, white chocolate chip sugar cookie that’s infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile. At $1.50, Holiday Smile Cookies are a great treat to share with family members, friends and work colleagues to get into the spirit of the season together.

Rodrigo Patterson, a former camper, talks about the impact the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps had on his life: “I could sit down and talk about camp for the rest of our lives, and it still wouldn’t be able to explain truly what this place means to me and the impact this place had on me.

“To Tims restaurant owners and Tims guests — y’all are magic makers. You may not even know how impactful this is. You are lifesavers. You are letting people dream. You are letting people learn that it’s okay to be themselves. You are showing them that life is okay, that it’ll get better. You are showing them that life is going to be better for those who are in spots where they don’t know if it can get better — you are telling them that it can get better. Thank you for providing magic and dreams and hopes and so many lessons that I could never fully put into words.”

Guests can also give back through the purchase of “snowflakes” in-restaurant, which will be displayed with the guest’s name at their local Tim Hortons, for $1.