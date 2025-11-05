Tim Hortons U.S. is spreading holiday cheer with the launch of its seasonal lineup to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Here’s a look at the full holiday lineup:

Festive Beverages

OREO Peppermint Hot Chocolate – A velvety Hot Chocolate and Chocolate Peppermint-flavored beverage topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy peppermint pieces and delicious OREO pieces.

OREO Peppermint Iced Capp – A Tim Hortons classic is dressed up for the holidays with the addition of rich chocolate and peppermint-flavored syrups, whipped topping, and a sprinkling of crunchy peppermint pieces and delicious OREO pieces.

Brown Butter Caramel Latte – This latte has the perfect flavor combination of sweet and salty brown butter flavor along with the velvety smoothness of caramel, which is a favorite among our guests. Available with Chobani® Oatmilk.

Peppermint Mocha Latte – Featuring a creamy espresso-base and peppermint mocha flavor, this beverage can be served hot or cold, and is topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy peppermint pieces.

Festive Baked Goods

Holiday Tree Donut – A sweet, filled tree donut that’s topped with icing and decorated with rainbow sprinkles for the perfect holiday treat.

Snowman Donut – A fluffy yeast donut that’s filled with vanilla-flavored fluff and topped with vanilla-flavored icing with a festive snowman design.

Hot Cocoa Crumble Muffin – A chocolate muffin with marshmallow filling and topped with chocolate chips.

“This time of year is about sharing comfort, joy, and connection with loved ones and at Tim Hortons, we’re excited to launch our holiday menu that will also help our guests taste the cheer and share in some seasonal indulgence,” said Maria Posada, Vice President of Marketing for Tim Hortons U.S.

“We’re also excited to offer an adorable bear-themed collection of merchandise for guests to take home and enjoy, or to purchase as gifts to complete their holiday shopping list. Guests can choose from a Bear Platter designed to hold 50 Timbits, a Bear 20oz Ceramic Mug, Bear Ornament, Bear Snow Globe, Bear Puzzle, Bear 24oz Plastic Tumbler, or a Glossy Blue Shimmer 20oz Travel Mug.”

Merchandise is available at participating restaurants, while supplies last.