Tim Hortons Unveils Fall Menu Lineup

Beginning August 23, Tim Hortons will feature new fall beverage flavors as well as a seasonal muffin and donut. Guests can indulge in the limited-time flavors of pumpkin spice, maple cinnamon sugar, spiced apple cranberry and fall peach.

“Fall is one of our favorite times of year at Tim Hortons. We’re excited to bring a new lineup of delicious beverages and baked goods that truly capture all the great flavors of the season,” says Tim Hortons USA President Katerina Glyptis. “Hot, Iced, or blended as an Iced Capp – in pumpkin spice, maple cinnamon sugar, spiced apple cranberry, or fall peach flavors – the fall beverages provide options for everyone.

Available now, there’s more variety than ever in the fall lineup at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the United States:

Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp – a sweet and cold beverage with pumpkin spice flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice flavored syrup drizzle. Also available as a latte, iced latte and cold brew.

– a sweet and cold beverage with pumpkin spice flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice flavored syrup drizzle. Also available as a latte, iced latte and cold brew. Pumpkin Spice Donut - a pumpkin spice flavored crinkle ring donut coated with a sugary sweet glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Muffin – a pumpkin spice flavored muffin filled with a rich, creamy filling.

– a pumpkin spice flavored muffin filled with a rich, creamy filling. Maple Cinnamon Sugar Iced Latte – features a blend of maple syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon flavors, mixed with creamy milk and topped with whipped topping and a dusting of cinnamon. Available as a hot latte and cold brew.

– features a blend of maple syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon flavors, mixed with creamy milk and topped with whipped topping and a dusting of cinnamon. Available as a hot latte and cold brew. Spiced Apple Cranberry Refresher – features Fall flavor notes with the delicious Spiced Chai flavor in the beverage, which includes cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom flavors.

– features Fall flavor notes with the delicious Spiced Chai flavor in the beverage, which includes cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom flavors. Peach Refresher – features notes of cinnamon, molasses, and nutmeg flavors for a perfect Fall treat.

For a convenient way to grab all your fall beverages and baked goods, while also getting rewarded, use Tim Hortons’ new Scan & Pay system in restaurant and at participating drive thru windows. Scan & pay makes it easy to get everything on the run by earning points and paying with a single scan. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 26, Tims Rewards Members will earn twice the points on their purchase.*

*Registered Tim Hortons Rewards Members earn double (2x) points on every dollar spent (before applicable taxes and fees) on in-store Scan & Pay purchases. Minimum purchase of $0.50 required.

Guests can sign up to be a Tim Hortons Rewards Member at timhortons.com/signup and activate this limited time promotion in the Tims App.