It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Tim Hortons US restaurants. There’s something for everyone to help ring in this Holiday Season, including Tims baked goods and beverages with a festive twist!

Here’s a look at the whole seasonal menu starting November 6th at your local Tims:

NEW HOLIDAY TREATS

Holiday Chai Lattes* – Our new creamier and richer hot or iced chai latte is blended with your choice of one of two nostalgic holiday flavors: peppermint or gingerbread.

Snowman Donut – An adorable snowball-shaped fluffy donut decorated to look like a snowman’s face! This festive donut is topped with vanilla-flavored icing and filled with sweet cream.

Holiday Sugar Dream Cookie – A white chocolate chip sugar cookie that’s infused with festive red and green sprinkles, and topped with vanilla-flavored icing, peppermint bark crumbles, and a mini gingerbread man cookie.

RETURNING HOLIDAY FAVORITES

Peppermint Mocha Latte – A creamy espresso-based beverage with peppermint mocha flavor, finished with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy peppermint bark crumbles. This delicious combination of flavors is also available as an ICED CAPP or Cold Brew. For those skipping the caffeine, enjoy our Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte* – A non-dairy espresso-based beverage with a blend of gingerbread flavor, creamy Chobani Oatmilk, and a dusting of cinnamon topping. Available hot or iced.

Holiday Tree Donut – A fun and festive tree-shaped fluffy donut that’s topped with green icing and colorful sprinkles and filled with venetian cream.

Hot Cocoa Crumble Muffin – A delectably rich chocolate muffin with a marshmallow-filled center topped with chocolate chips and streusel crumble.

“With the magical holiday season approaching we couldn’t wait to start treating our guests to some of the most festive and feel-good flavors of the season,” said Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S.

“From some truly adorable and social-worthy sweet treats to share with family and friends, to some iconic holiday-flavored beverages to cozy up and savor, we’re looking forward to having guests start enjoying the holiday season at their local Tims.”

* Naturally and artificially flavored.