Tim Hortons Unveils Pumpkin Spice Lineup

Tim Hortons U.S. is celebrating fall this year with Pumpkin Spice beverages, Timbits and baked goods. Available beginning August 25, 2021 at participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants, guests can indulge their Pumpkin Spice cravings with delicious beverages and baked goods including a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, Pumpkin Spice Timbits, Pumpkin Spice Muffin and Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut.
Tim Hortons U.S. Pumpkin Spice Line-Up - Available beginning August 25th, 2021
- Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with fluffy whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
- Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp: A cold sweet and spicy beverage made with pumpkin spice syrup and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin: A pumpkin spice flavored muffin filled with a rich, creamy filling.
- Pumpkin Spice Timbits: Sweet pumpkin spice cake donut holes with a glazed exterior.
- Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut: A pumpkin spice flavored cake ring donut coated with a sugary sweet glaze.
