Tim Hortons Unveils Pumpkin Spice Lineup

Tim Hortons U.S. is celebrating fall this year with Pumpkin Spice beverages, Timbits and baked goods. Available beginning August 25, 2021 at participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants, guests can indulge their Pumpkin Spice cravings with delicious beverages and baked goods including a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, Pumpkin Spice Timbits, Pumpkin Spice Muffin and Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut.

Below is a full list of product descriptions. Let me know if you’re interested in including Tim Hortons in any pumpkin spice or fall round-ups you have upcoming.

Tim Hortons U.S. Pumpkin Spice Line-Up - Available beginning August 25th, 2021