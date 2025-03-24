Spring weather is here and there’s no-bunny better than Tim Hortons to help you get into the spirit of the season!

Participating Tim Hortons U.S. restaurants are now inviting guests to hop over for some seasonal sweet treats including a pair of super cute Bunny Donuts and festive Spring Timbits Buckets that come filled with 30 Timbits and can then serve as the perfect Easter Egg hunt basket!

“We all love to celebrate the start of springtime, and your local Tim Hortons restaurant now has some super fun donuts and bright and colorful Spring Timbits Buckets to help you embrace the warm, feel-good vibes of the season,” says Maria Posada, Vice President of Marketing for Tim Hortons U.S.

“We know guests will want to share a moment of joy and delight with their loved ones by surprising them with a pair of our absolutely adorable and delicious Bunny Donuts. And the colorful new Spring Timbits Buckets adorned with cute Timbit bunny characters is the perfect way to make an Easter egg hunt a little egg-stra.”

Here’s more information about what’s new at your local Tims, including some Nutella and Matcha menu items that recently launched:

Bunny Donuts – Order a matching pair of these delightful donuts as a fun way to celebrate that spring has sprung! One donut features a pair of fondant bunny ears, while the other donut has adorable fondant bunny feet and a Timbit tail!

Spring Timbits Buckets – This fun, bright and colorful limited-time-only bucket comes filled with 30 Timbits – a perfect portion to share with a group of loved ones – and can be brought back to your local Tims to purchase a refill. It's also perfect for collecting goodies during an Easter Egg hunt!

Hazelnut Mocha* ICED CAPP topped with Nutella – A new spin on an iconic Tim Hortons fan favorite! Our signature ICED CAPP is blended with hazelnut & chocolate flavors and finished off with whipped topping and Nutella drizzle.

Hazelnut Mocha* Iced Coffee with Cold Foam – Tims classic iced coffee mixed with chocolate and hazelnut-flavored syrup and then topped with cold foam? Yes please!

Croissant filled with Nutella and Whipped Sweet Cream – Our flaky, freshly-baked croissants are filled with Nutella and Whipped Sweet Cream and topped with powdered sugar and another dollop of Nutella to create a game-changing dessert or snack.

Matcha Latte (Hot or Iced) – Our Matcha Lattes highlight the unique, earthy flavor of Matcha — a shade-grown, all-natural Japanese green tea. The careful process of handpicking and stone grinding gives Matcha its vibrant color and nutrient-packed profile. Our Iced Matcha Latte is smooth, refreshing, and slightly sweet, making it a great way to cool down. Our Hot Matcha Latte brings out the tea's rich, umami flavor and offers a cozy, warming sip for any time of day.

Download the Tim Hortons app to find your nearest local Tims and to place an order for pickup or delivery. Plus, joining the Tims Rewards program allows guests to rack up points on eligible items and then redeem for their favorite menu items. Some of our best deals are reserved for Tims Rewards members – including Timbits Tuesdays where Rewards members get a 10-pack of Timbits for $1, and free birthday treats on your special day.

*Naturally and artificially flavored.