Beat the heat at Tim Hortons this summer with a new Summer Menu Happy Hour – 50% off select drinks Monday through Thursday after 2 PM— including new summer flavors.

Whether you’re craving an indulgent frozen or iced coffee, a fruity-flavored and refreshing beverage, or a delicious energy drink, there’s something for every occasion on this summer’s lineup at Tims, including:

New! Cocoa Caramel Crunch ICED CAPP: Tims signature frozen coffee infused with a decadent blend of roasted pecan and sweet vanilla flavors, finished with Cocoa Caramel Crunch and whipped topping.

New! Butter Pecan Cold Brew: an irresistible blend of roasted pecan and sweet vanilla flavors, topped with indulgent butter pecan-flavored cold foam and Cocoa Caramel Crunch topping.

New! Mango Lemonade: a blend of our luscious mango purée with the zest of Tims lemonade, creating a refreshing escape in every sip. Available frozen or iced.

Strawberry Lemonade: a blend of our sweet Strawberry Purée with the tang of lemonade, making each sip a delightful balance of tart and sweet. Available frozen or iced.

Solar Splash TimsBoost: an exotic mix of mango flavors featuring the Red Bull Amber Edition (Strawberry Apricot).

Berry Cherry Refresher: a burst of cherry, pomegranate, blueberry, and strawberry flavors filled with refreshment.

From now until August 8th, you can order any of these delicious new beverages 50% off during Tims Summer Menu Happy Hour Monday through Thursday after 2 PM.

The new summer drinks and Summer Menu Happy Hour are available at participating Tim Hortons locations in the United States. To find the nearest Tim Hortons, visit timhortons.com/store-locator. To learn more about the Summer Menu Happy Hour and new summer drinks, visit timhortons.com/happy-hour.