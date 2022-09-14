Tim Tebow to Open First Clean Juice Franchise at St. John’s Town Center

Clean Juice and the brand’s national ambassador and franchise partner, Tim Tebow, will celebrate the grand opening of their first co-owned Clean Juice restaurant with special promotions at the St. John’s Town Center starting on Wednesday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 25.

On Sept. 21 beginning at 7 a.m., the first 100 guests who make a purchase will receive a free, weekly Clean Juice smoothie for one year, Clean Juice will offer buy-one-get-one smoothies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and The TeBowl will be $2 off from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tebow will make appearances throughout the day.

On Sept. 22, guests can enjoy buy-one-get-one wellness shots all day, while supplies last. On Sept. 23, sandwiches and wraps will be 50% off. On Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clean Juice will host a family fun day for customers featuring a face painter and balloon artist. And on Sept. 25, customers who make a purchase with the Clean Juice app will receive double points. Plus, guests who wear any NFL, high school or college jersey will receive $2 off $10.

From Sept. 21 to 25, grab-and-go cleanses will be 10% off, and there will be chances to register to win a Tim Tebow/Clean Juice Prize Pack and partake in social media giveaways. For every purchase of a Tim Tebow/Clean Juice T-shirt, $5 will be donated to the The Tim Tebow Foundation, Tebow’s nonprofit that strives to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

The Clean Juice restaurant, which is located between Visionworks and BurgerFi, will provide the convenience of quick, healthy food options for members of the Jacksonville community who can dine in the restaurant or take their food to go. In addition to smoothies and juices, Clean Juice’s menu consists of a variety of nutritious, organic food options, including sandwiches, wraps, salads, toasts, acai bowls, wellness shots and a kid’s menu.

Clean Juice signed its 200th store earlier this year, marking an impressive growth pattern in just under seven years of franchise operations. The rising star of quick-service restaurants anticipates increased growth through another two dozen store openings by the end of the year. With the opening of this store in Jacksonville, Tebow continues to invest in raising Clean Juice’s national profile, while creating new jobs, broadening access to clean food options and extending the Tim Tebow Foundation’s reach.

“When people walk into my store or any Clean Juice store, I want them to know they are getting what the brand says they are getting: clean, organic, healthy food options. When they walk out, I hope they feel a little bit better physically, a little bit stronger emotionally, and maybe even spiritually,” Tebow says.

There are two other Clean Juice locations in Northeast Florida, one in Nocatee and one in St. Augustine.