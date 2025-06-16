This July, D.C.-based Timber Pizza Co. is opening its signature neighborhood pizza joint in downtown Charleston, South Carolina’s, booming East Central District. It’s the brand’s first in the state, second in the Carolinas and seventh nationwide.

Customers living in or just passing through this bustling epicenter of southern charm can expect a new generation of pizza shop – inventive flavors, good vibes and a community-centered space that feels like the first day of summer camp in the 90’s. Throwback R&B included.

“As a Charleston resident and lifelong pizza lover myself, I can’t wait to introduce the Timber difference to my fellow neighbors,” says Jeremy Waybright, Charleston operator and corporate chef at Timber Pizza Co. “Whether it’s your family, friends, or just you and your dog – stop in, grab a pizza, crack open a craft beer and enjoy the simple pleasures in life… good people and great pizza.”

Timber’s menu was born from a deep love of dough, serving its signature 12” green, red, and white pizzas baked in a Marra Forni oven at 650 degrees in addition to empanadas, salads, sweets, and a full service bar with local beers and spirits. A recipient of the Michelin Bib Gourmand award for its quality tastes and previously honored by food publication Bon Appetit as Pizzeria of the Year – there’s no doubt about it, Timber takes its pies seriously.

“This is a passion project that has been years in the making, and we couldn’t be happier to be working with Jeremy to bring Timber’s spirit to life in the heart of the Holy City,” says Chris Brady, co-founder and president of Timber Pizza Co. “Cheers to Charleston for welcoming us with their signature southern hospitality. We can’t wait to serve you a friendly smile and some damn good pizza.”

Timber’s North Central location will be approximately 1,755 square feet at the corner of Meeting and Williman Street. The restaurant’s 14-seat bar will be Timber’s biggest yet and, exclusive to Charleston, will welcome guests as soon as they walk through the door. Featuring all the visual aspects of a welcoming campsite, the space features a Lowcountry-inspired mural from a local artist, bench tables, and reclaimed wood throughout. The restaurant seats 34 indoors and 16 outdoors on an intimate patio.

Two friends, one chef, a ‘67 Chevy pickup truck and a love as deep for community as it is for pizza dough – these were Timber’s humble beginnings. Over a decade later, Timber recognizes its first South Carolina location as a gateway to the southeast. Dough expands when heated, and as this neighborhood pizza shop heats up along the east coast, CEO Luke Watson says he wants to do the same: “Charleston is a launching pad; introducing Timber to Charleston will introduce Timber to the world.”

Open seven nights a week for both pick-up and dine-in, Timber Charleston is located at 741 Meeting Street, Charleston, S.C., 29403. No reservations needed, just a good attitude and hungry appetite.