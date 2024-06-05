Timber Pizza Company announced that it’s opening its first traditional brick and mortar franchise in Annapolis, Maryland, this July. After 10 years of serving neighbors in Washington, D.C., the brand believes downtown Annapolis is the perfect community to kick off Timber Pizza’s franchise expansion plans.

Timber has awarded this location to an amazing franchise group led by two Annapolis natives, Chris Brady and Travis Katski. In 2014, Chris Brady co-founded Timber Pizza and is now doubling down on his commitment to the brand as its first franchisee. Both Travis and Chris were born and raised in Annapolis and are pillars of the Annapolis community. Chris and Travis have also brought on Timber’s Director of Mobile Operations, Aaron Tompkins, as their opening General Manager. Their goal is to build multiple locations across the state of Maryland.

The chain is proud that Chris has chosen to open a franchise of his own and the company believes that Chris, working as Timber’s President of Franchise Development as well as a franchisee, will give him a much deeper understanding of the challenges our franchisees face and allow Timber to create a more informed and effective support structure for our future partners.

For those who care about community, quality and family, Timber Pizza Co. builds limited service restaurants serving the highest quality pizza, salads, empanadas and experiences. Timber Pizza’s focus on community, quality, growth, and fun creates an environment that guests can identify with and crave. Timber Pizza began franchising in 2022 and opened its first franchise location at Reagan Airport (DCA) with airport concession partners, Jackmont Hospitality. Annapolis marks the first traditional franchise location Timber will open and is the first of four new locations opening this year (which will be officially announced in the coming months).

The brand is currently seeking prospective franchise partners in the following states: DC, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Pennsylvania.