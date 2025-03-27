Timber Pizza Company announced that we it’s opening its fourth traditional brick-and-mortar franchised location in Edgewater, Maryland, this summer. This will be the company’s second location in Maryland, following a successful opening in Annapolis, MD, last September. Timber Edgewater continues its expansion in the greater Washington, DC area led by the brand’s Annapolis based Franchise Partners.

Its co-founder Chris Brady, long-time Timber Team Member turned operating partner, Aaron Tompkins, and their partner, Travis Katski, will be opening their second location in the past 9 months, with plans to open additional stores in the region. Chris, Aaron and Travis’s continued dedication to the brand and success in Annapolis provides the Timber Team with tremendous confidence to continue building the franchisee pipeline and growing the chain’s community of raving fans.

Timber Pizza Co. builds limited-service restaurants serving the highest quality pizza, salads, empanadas and experiences. Timber Pizza’s focus on community, quality, growth, and fun creates an environment that guests can identify with and crave. We began franchising in 2022 and will have seven brick-and-mortar franchised locations opened by the end of 2025.

Now having established franchise groups in Maryland, Northern Virginia, Raleigh-Durham, and Charleston SC, it is seeking prospective franchise partners in similarly great markets. We are currently interested in the following areas: Charlotte, Savannah, Nashville, Atlanta, and other markets in the mid-Atlantic and throughout the southeast.