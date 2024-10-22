Timber Pizza Company announced that it is opening its third traditional brick-and-mortar franchised location in McLean, Virginia, this November. Timber has spent the last 10 years building Timber Pizza Co. into a beloved institution in the Washington DC area and it is constantly looking for new opportunities to best serve the community.

Timber has awarded this location to two amazing partners, Steve Martin and Ryan Bensten. Steve and Ryan have long histories of successful entrepreneurial ventures and deep community ties in McLean. They first experienced Timber Pizza at a farmers market and have since become raving fans of the brand. Their past experiences and passion for the brand makes them the perfect partners to continue Timber Pizza’s expansion in Virginia.

Timber Pizza Co. builds limited service restaurants serving the highest quality pizza, salads, empanadas and experiences. Timber Pizza’s focus on community, quality, growth, and fun creates an environment that guests can identify with and crave. Timber Pizza began franchising in 2022 has since opened franchised locations in Reagan Airport (DCA), in Annapolis, MD and in Raleigh, NC.

The company is currently seeking prospective franchise partners in the following states: DC, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Pennsylvania.