Timber Pizza Company announced that it is opening its second traditional brick and mortar franchised location in Raleigh, North Carolina, this fall. Timber has awarded this location to an amazing partner, Mark Barrett. Mark began his career managing restaurants and pivoted to become a successful tech entrepreneur and executive. Partnering with Timber has reconnected him with his passion for restaurant ownership. With a shared philosophy of fun, quality, and community, Mark is set to help Timber Pizza become your go-to neighborhood pizza shop.

After 10 years of building Timber Pizza Co. into a beloved institution in the Washington DC area, the team has been searching for new communities to make the same close-knit connection with. It knew Raleigh was an amazing fit thanks to the incredible people it found here, the booming food scene, and finding the perfect home in the Five Points neighborhood. “We’ve spent over two years in and around the Triangle. The moment we first came through, we knew Raleigh was where we wanted to launch Timber Carolina,” says Chris Brady, co-founder and President of Timber Pizza Co.

Timber Pizza Co. builds limited service restaurants serving the highest quality pizza, salads, empanadas and experiences. Timber Pizza’s focus on community, quality, growth, and fun creates an environment that guests can identify with and crave. Timber Pizza began franchising in 2022 and opened our first franchise location at Reagan Airport (DCA) with airport concession partners, Jackmont Hospitality. Timber will be opening our first traditional brick-and-mortar location in Annapolis, MD at the end of August followed closely by a brick-and-mortar location in Raleigh, NC.

The company are currently seeking prospective franchise partners in the following states: DC, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Pennsylvania.