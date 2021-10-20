Time Out Market Names Jay Coldren Chief Operating Officer

Time Out Market, the world’s first food and cultural market rooted in editorial curation, announces Jay Coldren has joined as Chief Operating Officer of the Americas, with immediate effect.

Reporting into Time Out Market CEO Didier Souillat, in the newly created role Jay will be instrumental in expanding the footprint, driving efficiency and increasing profitability of the Time Out Market brand across the Americas.

Jay brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience spanning the restaurant, boutique hotel and gourmet retail segments. Most recently, Coldren served as the Executive Director of Hospitality for Streetsense, a creative consultancy in Washington, DC, where he developed a global hospitality practice advising clients such as KSL Hotels, Marriott International and Live Nation. Prior to that, he served as the Global Brand Leader for EDITION Hotels, overseeing development and expansion; Managing Director for North American operations of the iconic gourmet retailer Dean & Deluca; and leadership roles at extraordinary properties such as the Michelin Three Star Inn at Little Washington, The Inn of the Anasazi, The Claremont Resort and Spa and more. Jay has also worked as an independent restaurateur, co-owning and operating restaurants in Santa Fe, NM, Baltimore, MD, and Washington, DC.

Time Out is a deep-rooted champion of cities and exists to serve the passionate locals and visitors of the greatest cities in the world by capturing and celebrating the best they offer. Time Out Market brings to life the best of the editorially curated food, drink and cultural content, all under one roof. The first Time Out Market opened in 2014 in a historic market hall in Lisbon, quickly turning into the most popular destination in the city, with 4.1m locals and tourists visiting in 2019. The success of Lisbon brought further expansion in North America, with Time Out Market opening in five major cities in 2019: Miami, New York, Boston, Chicago and Montreal. In 2021, Time Out Market expanded into the Middle East with Time Out Market Dubai, and more locations are in the pipeline including Porto, Abu Dhabi and Prague.

Didier Souillat, CEO of Time Out Market, says: “Jay has a great understanding of the hospitality space and a proven track record of maximizing growth potential. He is joining an already successful, energetic team at the perfect time to spearhead profitable growth and operational expansion. I am confident that Jay will provide the leadership and rigour to enable us to deliver against our important strategic priorities.”

Jay Coldren, Chief Operating Officer of the Americas, Time Out Market, says: “I’m delighted to be joining Time Out Market at such an important point. All the Market locations in North America and the world have reopened and are seeing great momentum with guests excited to return and experience the best food, drink and culture in the city. We are entering a new phase and I look forward to building on the already great work done by the team.”