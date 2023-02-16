Toast Acquires Delphi Display Systems

Toast, the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it has acquired Delphi Display Systems, a leading provider of digital display solutions and drive-thru technology for quick-service restaurants. Specializing in advanced immersive technology, Delphi solutions have been installed at tens of thousands of sites globally.

Delphi's technology, which has the potential to reach the more than 400,000 quick-service and fast-casual eateries in the United States, extends Toast’s growing suite of products that benefit quick serves and enterprise brands, including Toast Flex for Guest, Toast Mobile Order and Pay, Toast Kiosks, Toast Online Ordering, Order with Google, and more. Toast’s solutions are designed to help QSRs improve speed of service, facilitate faster workflows for ordering and the kitchen, unlock additional revenue opportunities, and increase efficiency.

“As the needs of guests rapidly evolve and the importance of developing incremental revenue streams grows, restaurants increasingly want to diversify into more service models,” says Aman Narang, COO and Co-Founder of Toast. “Integrating Delphi into the Toast platform will enable us to deepen our support for customers who operate a drive-thru service model. We’re delighted to welcome the Delphi team to Toast.”

According to Toast’s Voice of the Restaurant Industry survey, on average restaurants are managing seven service models including drive-thru. To help restaurants succeed as they navigate the changing landscape, Toast continues to innovate by focusing on solutions that optimize different service models to unlock growth and increase efficiency.

“Delphi's vision is to transform the drive-thru experience with state-of-the-art innovation. We see Toast as a leading restaurant technology platform and a similarly forward-thinking partner, so we couldn’t imagine a better next chapter for Delphi. We’re delighted to join Toast and collectively enhance our ability to serve the global quick-service and enterprise restaurant communities as we have for the past 25 years,” says Ken Neeld, Delphi Display Systems President and CEO.