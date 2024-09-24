Toastique has announced its latest opening in Ridgewood, New Jersey set to open in late fall 2024. Located at 2-4 Garber Square within Garber Square on the west side of the historic district of Ridgewood, Toastique will offer gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso, coffee, and grab-and-go options.

The Ridgewood location will be helmed by husband and wife duo and long-time residents of the greater Ridgewood area, Laura and Emil Trione. The new 1200 sq ft. location will feature indoor and outdoor seating and is directly across the street from the Ridgewood train station, a variety of shops and restaurants, and is a short walk to Van Neste Square Memorial Park. In preparation for the opening, the duo will be renovating and restoring space in one of the oldest buildings in Ridgewood. This restaurant venture is a first for the couple, with Laura coming from pharmaceutical sales and Emil as a retired law enforcement officer, but both are eager for a change and excited to bring Toastique and its healthy fare to Ridgewood, where Laura, Emil and their teenage children are frequent patrons of the local businesses. The duo signed a three-unit deal with the other two locations planned for the surrounding North New Jersey areas.

“Four years ago, my husband Emil and I were in Stone Harbor and saw a massive line out the door of a brand called ‘Toastique.’ After looking at the menu, we both said to each other ‘This would be great in Ridgewood!’ Fast forward a few years later when I found Toastique again in Stone Harbor while on a girl’s trip, tried the tomato burrata gourmet toast and was overwhelmed by the robust flavor and freshness of the ingredients. I fell in love with the fare and the bright lively vibe I felt enjoying my meal. Standing outside of Toastique, I called Emil to rave about Toastique and to research the franchise, and when I got back from my trip, we had a call lined up to discuss franchising opportunities,” said Laura Trione, co-franchisee and owner of Toastique Ridgewood. “Everything tastes as good as it looks, with each menu item full of delicious flavor combinations and healthy ingredients. I’m excited to create an environment where people can experience a feel-good atmosphere while eating fresh, seasonal and responsibly sourced products. Finding a location in the heart of Ridgewood was crucial for us, and Toastique will enhance the West Side’s vibrancy while retaining the neighborly small-town ambiance.”

Highlights of the menu include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, microgreens on multigrain toast), Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on rustico toast) and the PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle and mint on walnut-raisin toast). Guests can also enjoy a variety of bowls such as the DragonBerry Bowl (pitaya, mango, strawberry, agave and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola and honey drizzle). Toastique is also known for their freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine Smoothie (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime, and coconut water), full coffee bar with Iced Mocha, Macchiato, Nitro Cold Brew and more and iced collagen lattes, including the Blueberry Lavender Lemon Latte (vital proteins blueberry lavender lemon collagen, blueberries, and almond milk).

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.