Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar, conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its latest location coming to Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Opening in summer 2025 at 108 Squire Dr in Ellis Preserve, Toastique will offer gourmet toasts, protein waffles, bowls, fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, espresso, house-made healthy treats, grab-and-go options and more.

Leading the Newtown Square launch are Andrea and David Rea, a husband-and-wife team based in nearby Media. Andrea, a healthcare attorney, brings a unique lens to the business as she transitions from the legal world to entrepreneurship. After a lengthy corporate career, she was eager to pursue something more personally meaningful—and found that spark during a family trip to Stone Harbor, where she first encountered Toastique. Instantly drawn to the brand’s vibrant aesthetic, distinctive flavor-forward menu, and mission to make healthy eating more accessible, she and David decided that Toastique would be a perfect addition to Newtown Square’s dynamic food scene.

As one of Toastique’s free-standing cafés, the Newtown Square location will span 1,257 square feet and feature both indoor and outdoor seating. Nestled in the heart of Newtown Square—a vibrant, family-friendly community known for its blend of suburban charm and growing retail and dining scene—the café is designed with warmth and connection in mind. The space will embody a modern, relaxed atmosphere where everyone can enjoy a menu of handcrafted items featuring locally-sourced ingredients that are as beautiful as they are nutritious.

“My husband and I had talked about owning our own business after our favorite local ice cream shop went on the market, but it wasn’t until we experienced Toastique that we truly felt inspired to move forward,” said Andrea Rea, co-owner and franchisee. “The brand’s energy, commitment to quality, and stunning presentation of wholesome food really stood out to us. As locals, we saw a gap in the market for a healthy, fast-casual café, and we’re excited to fill that need with a concept that aligns with our own values around wellness and community.”

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Newtown Square can look forward to menu of health conscious dishes at Toastique including the PB Crunch Toast (homemade honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle and mint on walnut raisin toast) and popular Mango Tango Bowl (blend of mango, pineapple, lime, agave and coconut water topped with pineapple, strawberry, coconut, dried mango, lime wedge, granola and a drizzle of honey).

The Newtown Square location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at https://toastique.com/pages/newtown-square and follow the brand on Instagram @toastique and on Facebook @toastiquenewtownsquare.