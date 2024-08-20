Toastique, the vibrant, gourmet toast and juice café conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced the opening of its first location in Wichita on Saturday, September 7th beginning at 8am. Located at 9747 E 21st N St. Suite 115 within the Cambridge Marketplace the first 100 guests in line at Toastique’s community-focused Grand Opening event will receive $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, granted with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via the Toastique loyalty account.

Toastique is known for its gourmet toast creations, refreshing cold-pressed juices, smoothie bowls, espresso and coffee, and other delicious grab-and-go options. As a continuation of her 15-year journey in health and wellness, entrepreneur Kalene Hoffmann decided to bring the East Coast brand to Wichita to expand her growing wellness empire. Hoffmann opened Bodybar Pilates studio over two years ago and has always championed the importance of nutrition and fitness to her clients. The new Toastique, a brand that pioneers a convenient but nutritious diet and lifestyle, is located just steps away from Bodybar, allowing the community to easily pair fitness with nutritious foods.

“I’ve developed such a passionate community of people at Bodybar that prioritize fitness, but diet and nutrition are also a key component to seeing the results they are looking for. When I heard about Toastique I fell in love with the concept and when this location next to Bodybar opened up, everything fell into place,” said Kalene Hoffmann, owner of Toastique Wichita. “There’s a built-in client base with Bodybar members next door, but there’s nothing truly like Toastique in Wichita so I look forward to attracting the greater Wichita community to enjoy all that Toastique has to offer. I can’t wait to open in just a few weeks.”

Highlights of the menu include the Greek Toast (hummus, arugula, marinated tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta, paprika, lemon twist on Rustico toast), the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze on Rustico toast), and Spicy Crab Toast (lump crab, melted swiss and fontina, sriracha aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce, jalapeño, microgreens, lemon twist on rustico toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls including the PB & B Bowl (acai, bananas, blueberry, peanut butter and almond milk topped with banana, blueberry, peanuts, granola, chopped dates and honey roasted peanut butter drizzle). Guests can also enjoy the nutrient-rich smoothie options Toastique has to offer, such as the GingerBerry Smoothie (pitaya, mango, strawberry, lime juice, ginger, agave, coconut water), and iced collagen lattes like the Turmeric Latte (vital proteins collagen, turmeric chai spice, ginger, maple syrup, almond milk). The concept offers Cold-Pressed Juices, available on tap and in bottles, and grab-and-go salads for those looking for to-go options.

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

The new 2000 sq. ft. location is located in Cambridge Marketplace, centrally located to Colonel James Jabara Airport, Regency Lakes Shopping Center, Wichita Country Club, and Wichita State University. Once open, the Wichita location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday