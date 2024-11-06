Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast and juice bar, has announced the opening of its latest New Jersey location in Ridgewood on Saturday, November 23 beginning at 8am. Located at 2-4 Garber Square, on the west side of the historic district of Ridgewood, the first 100 guests in line at Toastique’s community-focused Grand Opening event will receive $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, granted with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via their Toastique loyalty account.

Toastique is known for its gourmet toast creations, smoothies, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, delicious espresso and coffee, and other convenient grab-and-go options. Owners Laura and Emil Trione chose Ridgewood’s historic Garber Square for their first of three Toastique locations, attracted by the town’s vibrant downtown, unique shops, acclaimed restaurants, and walkability. Ridgewood’s bustling atmosphere fosters a sense of community for both residents and visitors and supports local businesses, aligning with Laura and Emil’s vision for Toastique. Housed in one of Ridgewood’s oldest buildings in the Village’s Historic District, the location will offer indoor seating and 30 outdoor seats, inviting guests to enjoy Toastique’s offerings while people-watching and connecting with neighbors. Further, the location is directly across from the Ridgewood train station offering convenience for rail commuters in need of a quick coffee or breakfast option.

“Downtown Ridgewood is an area we know and love, and bringing Toastique to Ridgewood is something we’ve imagined since discovering the concept in Stone Harbor four years ago,” said Laura Trione, co-franchisee and owner of Toastique Ridgewood. “As residents of the greater Ridgewood area, we understand the village’s dynamic and want to provide a restaurant where guests can enjoy fresh and easy breakfast, lunch, and post-work meals. We already feel so much love and support from the Ridgewood community, so we can’t wait to open up and share what Toastique has to offer!”

Highlights of the menu include the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil, and balsamic glaze on rustico toast) and Tuscan Tuna Toast (tuna dressed with sundried tomatoes, capers, scallions, herb vinaigrette, balsamic glaze, kalamata olives, tomato, bibb lettuce, and lemon on rustico toast). Guests can also enjoy a variety of bowls, such as the PB & B Bowl (acai, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, and almond milk topped with banana, blueberry, peanuts, granola, chopped dates and a honey-roasted peanut butter drizzle). Toastique’s cold-pressed juices are made in-house daily with no added sugars or preservatives, and include the Radiance Cold-Pressed Juice (grape juice, orange, blood orange, pineapple, and basil), Metabolize Cold-Pressed Juice (cucumber, jalapeno, apple, pineapple, and mint) and more along with regular rotating seasonal juices. Freshly blended smoothies, such as the GingerBerry Smoothie (pitaya, mango, strawberry, lime juice, ginger, agave, and coconut water), are also available alongside a full coffee bar serving up Cafe au Lait, Iced Lattes, Drip Coffee, and iced collagen lattes.

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Ridgewood location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at toastique.com/ridgewood, follow the brand on Instagram @toastique, on Facebook at @toastiqueridgewood and on TikTok @toastiqueridgewood.