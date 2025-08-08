Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice, and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington, D.C., redefining healthy fast-casual dining, is bringing its nutrient-rich menu to the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, California, in Fall 2025. The new location marks Toastique’s continued expansion into Southern California and is led by a dynamic family franchise team: uncle and nephew, Mounir and Ali Ouaddi.

Located at 1001 S. Olive Street, LA 90015, in the bustling center of the Financial District, Toastique DTLA will serve its signature lineup of artfully crafted gourmet toasts, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and espresso drinks; all made fresh with clean, wholesome ingredients. Whether you’re a downtown commuter, resident, or weekend brunch lover, Toastique promises a new go-to destination for feel-good, flavorful fuel.

“We’ve always shared a passion for health, hospitality, and entrepreneurship, and Toastique aligned with all three,” said Mounir Ouaddi, co-owner and franchisee of Toastique Los Angeles. “Downtown LA is ready for a fresh concept that’s beautiful, energizing, and convenient without sacrificing quality. We can’t wait to introduce Toastique to our community.”

The new Toastique location sits below Olympic & Olive Apartments, spanning 2,209 square feet. It will offer both indoor and outdoor seating and cater to busy professionals and wellness-minded foodies alike.

“As a young entrepreneur, I knew I wanted to build something meaningful and energizing,” said Ali Ouaddi, co-owner and franchisee of Toastique Los Angeles. “Bringing Toastique to LA is about more than great food, it’s about creating a space where people feel good, inspired, and connected. We’re proud to be part of Toastique’s mission and part of the future of fast-casual dining in the heart of Los Angeles.”

Toastique currently has 50+ locations open or in development nationwide and continues to attract franchisees drawn to the brand’s modern aesthetic, innovative menu, and commitment to empowering local operators. Originating in 2018, Toastique has garnered national attention for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food, grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients.

Upon opening, the Downtown Los Angeles location will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Grand opening celebrations and community events will be announced soon. For updates, follow @Toastique on Instagram, TikTok, or visit www.toastique.com.