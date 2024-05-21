Toastique, a vibrant, artisan toast and juice café conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its expansion into North Carolina with its first location in Charlotte. The Toastique concept is renowned for its gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso and coffee, and other convenient grab-and-go options. Originating in 2018., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in locally sourced ingredients. Situated in the heart of the South End Neighborhood at the Vantage South End development, the café will start welcoming guests in June 2024.

The Charlotte location will be fueled by Weddington couple, husband and wife duo, Chris and Angela Bjorson. The couple has signed a 3-unit deal with the South End location being the first, and is planning future locations in greater Charlotte including the SouthPark and Ballantyne areas. Located at 1120 S Tryon St Suite 150, on the ground floor, end cap of the east tower, Toastique is just a short walk from the Bank of America Stadium and surrounded by neighboring eateries, residential units and office buildings. The new 1800 sq ft location boasts both cozy indoor seating and inviting outdoor spaces in the communal courtyard.

“My wife and I were looking to get involved with an existing business and were blown away by the Toastique brand when we learned about the variety and quality of its products. We could immediately see the potential success for this type of concept in Charlotte,” says Chris Bjorson, franchisee and co-owner of the Toastique Charlotte location. “Coming from the IT industry, I was ready for a new challenge. We’re looking forward to opening the first location in North Carolina and bringing these stunning and nutritious menu items to our community. We’re also going to be offering a vegan soft serve, not common at other Toastique locations and very hard to find in Charlotte.”

Menu standouts include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, microgreens on multigrain toast) and Spicy Crab Toast (lump crab, melted swiss and fontina, sriracha aioli, tomato, bibb lettuce, jalapeño, microgreens and lemon twist on rustico toast. The concept offers a variety of bowls including the popular PB & B Bowl (acai, bananas, blueberry, peanut butter and almond milk topped with banana, blueberry, peanuts, granola, chopped dates and honey roasted peanut butter drizzle). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine Smoothie (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime, coconut water). Toastique offers a variety of coffee offerings such as Nitro Cold Brew on tap and Iced Collagen Lattes. For those looking for a to-go option, the concept offers Cold-Pressed Juices both available on tap and in bottles and a grab and go salad options. The Charlotte location will be one of a select few Toastique locations to offer plant-based vegan soft serve, available in chocolate and vanilla flavors.