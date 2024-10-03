Toastique, the vibrant, gourmet toast, and juice café conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced expansion into Northern California with its first location in Danville, California set to open in late fall 2024. Located at 350 Railroad Ave, Suite 100 within the quaint and charming downtown Danville, Toastique will offer gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso, coffee, cocktails and grab-and-go options.

Helmed by first-time Toastique franchisees and long-time friends, Linh Jee and Sophia Cheng, the 1600 sq. ft. location will feature indoor and outdoor seating and is centrally located across from the Iron Horse Plaza and Lunardi’s Markets, Crossroads Shopping Center and a variety of other restaurants, boutiques and art galleries that make Danville a walkable destination within the Tri-Valley. Both Bay Area natives, the duo met while at San Francisco State within the fashion merchandising program, and have since built their careers and started families, but stayed in touch all these years later. After college, Jee moved to New York where she furthered a career in product development, and Cheng stayed in the Bay Area with Nordstrom in regional merchandising and buying before switching gears to open various Peek-a-boo Factory indoor playgrounds. With Jee moving back to the Bay Area in 2015, the two began to talk about opportunities that they could do together, which led them to Toastique and the signing of a three-unit deal.

“During COVID, Linh and I would go on weekly hikes and brainstorm ideas for businesses that we could open together,” said Sophia Cheng, co-franchisee of Toastique Danville. “Through social media and in searching for franchise opportunities, I found Toastique and loved the simple menu and the elevated presentation of every dish. Not long after, I brought the idea to Linh and we both agreed that Toastique would be the perfect fit for us and for downtown Danville!”

“Danville is a known destination for the neighboring communities as a place to go for a weekend getaway, high-quality restaurant offerings and, while the town is quaint and charming, there is always something going on and we wanted to be in the center of it all,” added Linh Jee, co-franchisee of Toastique Danville. “Toastique’s menu complements the atmosphere in the area, and we couldn’t have found a more prime location to introduce the healthy menu to the community. We’re confident that we’ll soon become a hotspot for neighborhood locals and as a weekend destination!”

Highlights of the menu include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, microgreens on multigrain toast), Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on rustico toast) and the PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle and mint on walnut-raisin toast). Guests can also enjoy a variety of bowls such as the DragonBerry Bowl (pitaya, mango, strawberry, agave and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola and honey drizzle). Toastique is also known for their freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine Smoothie (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime, and coconut water), full coffee bar with Iced Mocha, Macchiato, Nitro Cold Brew and more and iced collagen lattes, including the Blueberry Lavender Lemon Latte (vital proteins blueberry lavender lemon collagen, blueberries, and almond milk). The duo will also be serving a cocktail menu as well.

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.

Once open, the Danville location will be open from 7am-5pm Monday through Sunday. To stay up to date with Toastique news and announcements, visit the website at toastique.com/danville, follow the brand on Instagram @toastique, on Facebook at @toastiquedanville.