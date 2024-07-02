Toastique is opening doors to its first Charlotte storefront on Saturday, July 20 beginning at 8am. Located at 1120 S Tryon St Suite 150 in the popular South End neighborhood, the first 100 guests in line at Toastique’s community-focused Grand Opening event will receive $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, granted with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via the Toastique loyalty account.

Known for its gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso and coffee, and other convenient grab-and-go options, the Charlotte location will be one of the few offering plant-based vegan soft serve. Charlotte franchisees and husband and wife duo, Chris and Angela Bjorson, decided to open their first of three Toastique restaurants in the South End neighborhood due to it being a flourishing hub for restaurants, bordered by Culinary Dropout, Bank of America Stadium and other residential units and office buildings. The locale reflects the brand’s eagerness to contribute to and connect with a community that is not only restaurant-centric but also actively engaged in pursuits aligned with Toastique’s wellness-oriented values.

“We’re just a couple weeks away from our Grand Opening, and we couldn’t be more eager to share Toastique’s wide variety of health-focused menu items with the Charlotte community,” says Chris Bjorson, franchisee and co-owner of the Toastique Charlotte location. “Our location is central to many popular destinations, so we look forward to becoming a hotspot for both locals and visitors to the area who are looking for a place for brunch with friends, a mid-work day coffee, or anything in between. We’re already feeling so much excitement and support from the area that we can’t wait to celebrate with the community on Grand Opening Day.”

Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the 3 Cheese Italian (prosciutto, melted Swiss and fontina with roasted garlic onion jam, topped with dressed arugula on jalapeno cheddar toast) and Tomato Burrata (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil and balsamic glaze on rustico toast). The concept offers a variety of bowls including the popular Acai (acai, blueberry, banana, strawberry, and apple juice topped with granola, banana, cacao nibs, strawberries, blueberries and honey drizzle). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Blue Mystique (blue spirulina, banana, pineapple, mango and almond milk). Toastique offers a variety of coffee offerings such as Nitro Cold Brew on tap and Iced Collagen Lattes. For those looking for to-go options, the concept offers Cold-Pressed Juices, available on tap and in bottles, and grab-and-go salads.

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in locally sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.