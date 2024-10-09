Toastique has announced the opening of its first Los Angeles location on Saturday, October 26 beginning at 8am. Located at 6255 Sunset Blvd in the Sunset Media Center, the first 100 guests in line at Toastique’s community-focused Grand Opening event will receive $50 in Toastique rewards dollars, granted with a minimum $10 purchase, to be used on future visits via the Toastique loyalty account.

Toastique is known for its gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, coffee and espresso, and other convenient grab-and-go options. Boasting an extensive career in the hospitality industry, entrepreneur Charles Steynberg decided to channel his experience into bringing Los Angeles its first Toastique location just steps away from popular landmarks such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the iconic Capitol Records Building, and the Hollywood Palladium. Upon moving to Los Angeles in 2019 after residing in South Africa, Florida, and New York while running various restaurant concepts, Steynberg explored nearly 100 restaurant concepts before landing on Toastique. Taking into account the consumer demand for clean and healthy restaurant options, especially in the Los Angeles market, and being immediately attracted to the menu, Toastique checked all the boxes.

“When I considered all the franchise opportunities, the Toastique brand always kept me intrigued,” said Charles Steynberg, franchisee and owner of Toastique Los Angeles. “I loved the idea of opening a restaurant, completely free of grease and oil, that focused on fresh ingredients, unique and elevated menu items, and promoted a healthy lifestyle. And, you can’t beat the central location right on Sunset Blvd for a concept like this! Between the residents, workers at the Sunset Media Center, and the tourists visiting the popular Hollywood Blvd sights, I imagine we’ll soon be a hotspot for like-minded individuals seeking healthy, yet delicious, options. This will be the first of three Toastique locations in LA, and I can’t wait to impress the community with all that Toastique has to offer.”

Highlights of the health-conscious menu include the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado, watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, and microgreens on multigrain toast) and PB Crunch Toast (honey roasted peanut butter, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, berry jam, granola, peanuts, honey drizzle, and mint on walnut toast). The concept offers a variety of smoothie bowls, including the Mango Tango Bowl (mango, pineapple, lime, agave and coconut water, topped with granola, pineapple, strawberry, coconut, lime wedge, and honey drizzle). Guests can also enjoy freshly blended smoothies, such as the Green Machine Smoothie (banana, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, hemp seeds, flax seeds, lime, and coconut water). Toastique offers a variety of coffee options such as Iced Americano and Nitro Cold Brew on tap and Iced Collagen Lattes such as the Blueberry Lavender Lemon Latte (blueberries, lavender syrup, collagen, and almond milk). For those looking for to-go options, the concept offers Cold-Pressed Juices, available on tap and in bottles, and grab-and-go salads.

Originating in 2018 in Washington, D.C., Toastique has garnered national acclaim for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients. Employing fresh produce and curating unique, thoughtful flavor combinations, Toastique has cultivated a rich menu of enticing and health-conscious toasts, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more.