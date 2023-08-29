Toastique Opening in Newport Beach

Toastique, the chic and rustic concept from Washington, D.C., known for its gourmet toast, fresh juices and wholesome smoothies, is laying down roots in the treasured harborside community of Balboa Island in Newport Beach. Located at 226 Marine Ave., this is the first location in California, which is set to open this fall.

Founded in 2017, Toastique was built on a mission to prioritize wellness and appreciate beauty in a simple and honest form. Through the use of fresh and locally-sourced ingredients, such as crisp and colorful produce, Toastique promotes healthy living with a menu of beautiful delicacies. Best known for their gourmet toast offerings, standouts include the classic Avocado Smash (avocado with watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, microgreens on multigrain toast), the savory Smoked Salmon (smoked pastrami salmon, herbed cream cheese spread, arugula, cucumber, pickled onion, capers, toasty seasoning, microgreens, lemon twist on sourdough toast). Loaded bowls such as the Black Mystique (activated charcoal, blueberry, strawberry, banana, coconut water, and topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, coconut, Goji berries, and honey drizzle) round out the food on the menu. Nutrient rich cold-pressed juices, smoothies, espresso and coffee, and other grab-and-go options are also available.

The Newport Beach location is fueled by husband-and-wife team Lyndon Baptiste and Rhea Cayenne, alongside relatives and long-time Newport Beach residents Anthony and Lesley Capolino. The two couples make up Orange Seed LLC, a company investing in high caliber food and beverage brands. In their quest for a health-focused brand to align with their portfolio, they encountered Toastique last year and were immediately drawn to its approachability and elevated health-forward offerings. Orange Seed LLC also plans to open several more Toastique locations along the California coast over the next few years following the opening of the Balboa location.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring this sophisticated fast-casual and health-conscious concept to Newport Beach this September,” says Rhea Cayenne. “Our journey led us to a health-centric café with a unique vision that hadn’t yet found its place in California. Upon discovering Toastique’s innovative and inviting approach to offering nutrient-rich options in a stylish spot, we were confident it would seamlessly integrate with the coastal energy and health-conscious crowd of Newport Beach. With family ties in the Newport Beach area, our relatives’ unanimous support of Toastique further validated its potential as a perfect fit.”